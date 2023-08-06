Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

