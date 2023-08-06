Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $266,737,000 after purchasing an additional 386,716 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $77,871,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $234.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

