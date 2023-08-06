Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $251,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.