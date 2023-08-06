Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after acquiring an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,122,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 724,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.48 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

