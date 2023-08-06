Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 707 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

