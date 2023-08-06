Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.