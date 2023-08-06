Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.31 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.