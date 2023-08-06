Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 141 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,568,000 after buying an additional 438,061 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,328,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

