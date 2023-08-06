Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,620 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV stock opened at $204.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $210.35.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
