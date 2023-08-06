AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,450.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,050.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,458.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,501.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.