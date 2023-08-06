Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 4,476 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,113,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 614,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 70,628 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

