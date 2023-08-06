Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $367,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

