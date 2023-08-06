BMO Capital Markets Boosts EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to C$97.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQGPF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$82.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.