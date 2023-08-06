KeyCorp Weighs in on STERIS plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for STERIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

STE opened at $226.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.04. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 144.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

