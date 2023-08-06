National Bank Financial Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.26 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of VNP opened at C$3.79 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

