National Bank Financial Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.26 million.
5N Plus Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of VNP opened at C$3.79 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.77.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.