RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:REI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$279.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.