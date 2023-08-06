Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.
Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
