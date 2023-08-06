Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

