Contrasting Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -402.94% -343.27% -147.23% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for WiSA Technologies and Ebang International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17,677.78%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Ebang International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.39 -$16.15 million N/A N/A Ebang International $32.33 million 1.31 -$43.89 million N/A N/A

WiSA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ebang International.

Summary

Ebang International beats WiSA Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies



WiSA Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc. in March 2022. WiSA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Ebang International



Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

