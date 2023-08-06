Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Financial Survey

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sweetgreen and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 5 3 0 2.38 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.29%.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -30.29% -26.30% -16.73% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sweetgreen and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $520.18 million 3.15 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -10.44 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen.

Summary

Kona Grill beats Sweetgreen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

