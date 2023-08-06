Head-To-Head Contrast: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Columbine Valley Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 61.04%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

88.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Talos Energy and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.65 billion 1.24 $381.92 million $6.19 2.63 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52, suggesting that its share price is 5,300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 34.48% 12.36% 4.82% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talos Energy beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

