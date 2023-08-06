Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $283.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,393,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

