Raymond James Raises 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$5.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $250.68 million, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 1.69.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

