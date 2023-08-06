International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 200 ($2.57) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

