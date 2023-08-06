SOS (NYSE:SOS) versus Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Critical Contrast

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 0.20 -$229.45 million N/A N/A Bakkt $54.60 million 7.39 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.20

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

SOS has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for SOS and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bakkt has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bakkt beats SOS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

(Get Free Report)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

