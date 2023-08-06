Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) versus Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Critical Analysis

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) and Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Husqvarna AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kennametal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kennametal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Kennametal pays out 55.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Husqvarna AB (publ) pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal 2 3 0 0 1.60 Husqvarna AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kennametal and Husqvarna AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Kennametal currently has a consensus price target of $26.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Kennametal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennametal is more favorable than Husqvarna AB (publ).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennametal and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal $2.08 billion 1.06 $144.62 million $1.45 18.95 Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $2.55 3.83

Kennametal has higher revenue and earnings than Husqvarna AB (publ). Husqvarna AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kennametal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kennametal and Husqvarna AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal 5.70% 9.59% 4.83% Husqvarna AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kennametal beats Husqvarna AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc. engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. It offers standard and custom products, including turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services, as well as specialized wear components and metallurgical powders for manufacturers engaged in various industries, such as the manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. The company also provides specified product design, selection, application, and support services; and standard and custom metal cutting solutions to aerospace, general engineering, energy, and transportation customers. In addition, it produces compacts, nozzles, frac seats, and custom components used in oil and gas, and petrochemical industries; rod blanks and abrasive water jet nozzles for general industries; earth cutting tools and systems used in underground mining, trenching and foundation drilling, and road milling; tungsten carbide powders for the oil and gas, aerospace, and process industries; and ceramics used by the packaging industry for metallization of films and papers. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national distributors; integrated supplier channels; and through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts. The Gardena division provides residential and smart watering; robotic mowers; garden hand tools; electric powered gardening tools; and smart garden systems. The Husqvarna Construction division offers power cutters, light compaction and concrete placement equipment, floor grinding machines, dust and slurry solutions, diamond tools for construction and stone industries, surface preparation equipment, floor saws, and demolition robots. The company sells its products and solutions to forestry, tree care, landscaping, commercial lawn, and garden services sectors, as well as home and garden owners, and light construction and stone industries primarily under the Husqvarna, Gardena, Orbit, Flymo, RedMax, Zenoah, and McCulloch brands through dealers and retailers. It operates in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, rest of Europe, the Asia/Pacific, Canada, the United States, Latin America, and internationally. Husqvarna AB (publ) was founded in 1689 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

