Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $18.79 on Friday. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.