Brokers Issue Forecasts for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,070.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 8.7 %

AQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 363,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

