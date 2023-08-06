FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.