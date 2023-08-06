Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 66.22% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
