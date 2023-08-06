FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Raised by Raymond James (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AY. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of AY stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

