V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VFC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.40 on Friday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

