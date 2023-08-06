Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.50 Per Share

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $14.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.27. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $359.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

