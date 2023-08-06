Desjardins Comments on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
