Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the game software company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.04.

NASDAQ EA opened at $122.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Amundi raised its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

