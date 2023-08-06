Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Issued By Zacks Research

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($10.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.91.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $166.39 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $6,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $6,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 75,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $12,346,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,917 shares of company stock worth $31,041,846. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,231,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.