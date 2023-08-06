FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.10. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 21,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,780,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,450,000 after buying an additional 158,646 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

