Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

KMI stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 85,155.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,957,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,122,000 after buying an additional 12,941,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

