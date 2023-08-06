Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

V.F. stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 43.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 82,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in V.F. by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 83,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in V.F. by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

