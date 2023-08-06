DA Davidson Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.