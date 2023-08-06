Brokers Offer Predictions for Waters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $12.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.60. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.60.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $289.89 on Friday. Waters has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.11 and a 200-day moving average of $293.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 327.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

