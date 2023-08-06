TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TOLWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

