TD Securities Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$6.00

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TOLWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Trican Well Service Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TOLWF opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.
