HSBC Lowers Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.96) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.