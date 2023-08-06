Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$1.75

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cormark downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SLTTF stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.58.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

