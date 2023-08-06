CIBC Cuts Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to C$2.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

