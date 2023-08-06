Capital Southwest (CSWC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capital Southwest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSWC opened at $21.59 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $823.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after buying an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 632,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,689 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

