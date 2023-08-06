PRA Group (PRAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect PRA Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRAA opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.91 million, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.23. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,647.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PRA Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.