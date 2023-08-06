Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. Inogen has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Articles

