CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 106.25% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.90 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47. The company has a market cap of $717.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CrossAmerica Partners

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $248,846.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,314.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 3,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $54,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,697.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $248,846.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,314.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $432,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth $359,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

