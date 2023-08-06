SI-BONE (SIBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect SI-BONE to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SI-BONE Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.72. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 272,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $223,783.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
