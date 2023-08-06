ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.54 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,441.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 84,076 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $1,515,049.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $6,235,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,441.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,624,382 shares of company stock valued at $76,723,895 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

